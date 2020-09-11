Facebook, Twitter, And Google Implement Election Data Control

The companies did not openly mention a candidate as the cause for these new control methods, but some fear that the republican candidate and current president Donald Trump would take advantage of delayed results because of mail voting or claim himself victorious in anticipation of results.

Twitter and Google would join Facebook’s initiative of blocking premature victory claim to prevent the spreading of fake results and vote-stealing in the next U.S. Presidential Elections.

“Twitter is where people come to hear directly from elected officials and candidates for office, it’s where they come to find breaking news, and increasingly, it’s an integral source for information on when and how to vote in elections,” the social network directive said.

Twitter would consider fake information and null any tweet prematurely proportioning election results, alleging partial counting, or any other information on behalf of a candidate before the official release of outcomes.

Currently, Twitter is not enforcing the new norms, as the policy intends to prevent that information could cause “immediate harm” during polls. Following this premise, the social platform would start to enforce the new guidelines from September 17.

"In the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a network of fake accounts created Facebook pages spreading information designed to mislead and to achieve a strategic purpose during the campaign...where here we find it on our own, or are made aware,we will remove these things .." https://t.co/6IyRcX6mFM — Eileen May (@suleskerry) May 28, 2019

“This election is not going to be business as usual. If any candidate or campaign tries to declare victory before the results are in, we’ll add a label to their post educating that official results are not yet in and directing people to the official results,” Facebook said.

On its side, Google would assess users’ searches autocomplete to avert predictions against or in favor of a particular candidate or party. It would also avoid suggesting users vote for a specific contender. Google stressed that the rules would not affect the election results.

