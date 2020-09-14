Ecuador: Police Officers Brutally Attack a Citizen in Guayaquil

The video of the beating shows three officers punching and kicking the citizen, even after he was on the ground.

Ecuador's Rights Protection Council (CPD) Sunday denounced a brutal attack on a citizen who was knocked unconscious by National Police's members in the Guayaquil city.

The video of the beating went viral on social networks after a local radio station broadcast it. It shows three officers punching and kicking the citizen, even after he was on the ground. The clip records at least 10 hits.

"One cop, when he realizes that they are being filmed, pulls out his gun and shoots," CPD Representative Sybel Martinez denounced.

"The police brutality we see in Chile with President Sebastian Piñera, in the U.S. with Donald Trump, in Colombia with Ivan Duque, and in Bolivia with Jeanine Añez, today is registered in Ecuador with Lenin Moreno's police," teleSUR journalist Orlando Perez tweeted.

��ATENCION: En #Guayaquil, miembros de @PoliciaEcuador agreden brutalmente a un ciudadano. Un policía se percata que lo están filmando y dispara!

Fuente @RadioPurpura_Ec. pic.twitter.com/0v8UsUAHew — Sybel Martinez (@sybelmartinez) September 14, 2020 "In Guayaquil, National Police members brutally assault a citizen. A cop realizes that they are being filmed and shoots!"

According to the National Police, the violent event occurred when a group of people was found drinking alcoholic beverages on a street late at night. This is not the first time, however, Ecuador records the police's excessive use of force. In October 2019, the country registered a hundred arrests, at least 19 injured, and 20 journalists attacked during a wave of protests against Moreno's economic reforms. “The National Police repressed the protests with buckshot, tear gas, and the indiscriminate use of force,” the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) informed then.