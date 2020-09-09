LGBTIQ+ Community Promotes Labor Inclusion in Ecuador

In Ecuador, the LGBTIQ+ community inaugurated the professional network "Pride Connection" to promote diversity, inclusion, and respect for its members.

This support network was created the "Equal" foundation in Chile in 2016 and since then it has been expanding to several Latin American countries.

"We are in dialogue with the Production Ministry so that public companies in the country begin to implement this new project," the Pride Connection coordinator Emilio Cruz said.

He also explained that his organization seeks that the workforce selection processes include "diverse talents" and that the work environment is free from discrimination.

The presentation of the initiative took place in Guayaquil city and was broadcast virtually. Besides Cruz, the panel included the delegate of the Guayas Province Ombudsman's Office Mirella Icaza, the LGBT Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Rodriguez, and representatives of the Production and Labor Ministries.

In 2013, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Ecuador (INEC) conducted a survey of 2,805 members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Its investigation showed that 58 percent of the people interviewed did not have social security or access to health insurance.

Also, over 50 percent of the people mentioned that they had felt discrimination in their jobs. Up to 71.4 percent of them were excluded even in private spaces, where 65.6 percent of the LGBTIQ+ people were also victims of violence.