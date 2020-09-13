Ecuador's Interior Minister Sued for Alleged Irregularities

The official refuses to comply with a ruling made by the Pichincha's Provincial Court of Justice that ordered the reinstatement of two Police officers.

Ecuador's Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo Sunday was denounced for alleged irregularities in the promotion of National Police officers.

In 2018, Lieutenant Colonels Roberto Almeida and Richar Martinez participated along with other officers in a promotion process. However, despite having complied with the requirements, they were not promoted to Colonels.

That year, Minister Romo signed an agreement with which she terminated the functions of 11 police officers who had not been promoted. Almeida and Martinez were on that list.

The officials assured that there were irregularities in the promotion qualification process of the National Police members. "The Interior Ministry used a methodology which had not yet been approved or promulgated in the Official Registry," they agreed.

In July, Ecuador's Justice system ruled in favor of those affected, denouncing Romo's violations of the constitutional rights and legal security. The ruling calledfor the immediate reintegration of the two officers to the rank they held at the time of their removal. The order also urged the beginning of a new qualification process. However, Romo did not comply with the ruling. That's why the officer's lawyer Romulo Barcenes filed an action before the Constitutional Court. "The contempt could lead to the dismissal and other law actions against the Interior Minister," Barcenes warned.