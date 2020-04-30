Ecuador: Indigenous Communities Extend Individual Quarantine

CONAIE representatives claimed they will continue enforcing the quarantine until pertinent authorities, like WHO, take action to protect native communities.

Ecuador's Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE) President, Jaime Vargas, announced that native communities will continue social isolation until the end of May.

" Social isolation (quarantine) measures continue throughout May, in the territories of the right holders, communes, communities, peoples and indigenous nationalities, the measure of staying on the farm, jungle, or moor to protect our lives is maintained," said the indigenous representative.

CONAIE representatives claimed they will continue enforcing quarantine until the pertinent authorities, like WHO, take action to protect native communities. "The indigenous communities of the Amazon and all of Ecuador prefer to remain in quarantine until May 31. This is to avoid a massive outbreak and because the country is not yet ready to move from isolation to distancing" referred Ecuadorian journalist and environmental activist, Jaime Plaza.

According to Vargas, indigenous leaders overlook the health safety in their communities. “Community guards are kept active by controlling access to community territories, and maintaining collective discipline” CONAIE president affirmed.

Disposiciones CONAIE para todos los territorios y nacionalidades indígenas del Ecuador. Asunto extensión de cuarentena. Por Pandemia. pic.twitter.com/oCn0qrrP2v — Marco Proaño C. (@MarcoVProaoC1) April 28, 2020

"CONAIE provisions for all indigenous territories and nationalities in Ecuador. The topic is quarantine extension for pandemic."



Among other actions, CONAIE conducts community education on prevention.“Community exchange strategies as health community fairs will be maintained, keeping preventive measures to supply our territories.”

"The forms of community exchange, barter, community fairs are maintained, keeping the preventive measures to supply our territories equitably", Vargas added. Besides, CONAIE provides COVID-19 informative materials in native dialects.

The indigenous leader acknowledged the economic impact of quarantine prolongation but assured it will be compensated with collective strategies.