Brazil, Ecuador Record Highest Death Tolls From COVID-19

On Saturday, Brazil recorded the highest number of deaths related to the COVID-19 illness accross Latin America.

The deaths and confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America continued to increase this Saturday, with Brazil, Ecuador and Chile being the countries most affected by the virus in the region.

Brazil, the nation most affected by the pandemic in the region, increased the death toll to 2,347 and 36,599 positive cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The state of Sao Paulo is the region most affected by the coronavirus, registering the highest number of deaths with a total of 991 and 13,894 confirmed cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 387 deaths and Pernambuco with 205 deaths.

For their part, the Ecuadorian health authorities confirmed on Saturday 46 deaths from the coronavirus and 9,022 infected cases.

According to the Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health, there are 8,491 cases in the country and 731 probable deaths from the coronavirus.

The Guayas region continues to be the most affected province, with 6,150 positive cases, which represents almost 70 percent of the country's total figures. Of all of them, 4,611 are in the city of Guayaquil.

The Chilean Ministry of Health reported that there are currently 9,730 people infected with the coronavirus in the entire South American country, with 126 deaths.

Chilean health authorities registered 478 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chilean Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said this Saturday that at least 360 patients are in intensive care, of which 91 are in critical condition.

Argentina reported 81 new positive cases for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by three.

With the new figures, the Latin American country adds a total of 132 deaths and 2,839 cases of infection, according to the last count this Saturday.

Last week, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced the extension of the mandatory quarantine throughout the country until April 26.

The Colombian Ministry of Health reported this Saturday that the number of infected by Covid-19 increased to 3,621 and the number of deaths rose to 166.