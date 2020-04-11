Ecuador Records More Than 300 Deaths From COVID-19

The Guayas region has the highest rate of contagions, with 5,290 cases and 165 deaths.

The Ecuadorean Ministry of Public Health announced Saturday that 315 people have died due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as 7,257 confirmed cases.

The Guayas region, whose capital is Guayaquil, has the highest number of deaths reaching 165, followed by Pichincha and Manabi with 26 and 22. Similarly, of the number of confirmed cases, 4,041 (equivalent to 56 per cent) are men, while 3,216 (equivalent to 44 per cent) are women.

The Ministry report also said that of the confirmed cases 6,123 are stable in home isolation, 224 hospitalized but stable, 184 hospitalized with a reserved diagnostic and 411 have been discharged.

By age group, people between 20 to 49 years old register the majority of cases with 4,270 contagions, followed by citizens between 50 and 64 years old with 1,826 cases and over 65 years old with 926 cases.

With these figures, Ecuador remains, together with Brazil, as one of the countries that has worst managed the coronavirus situation in the region.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister, Maria Paula Romo, noted that there are at least 338 other dead who have not yet been determined if they are the product of the virus, the forensic authorities are expected to determine the causes of the deaths.