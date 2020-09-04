Ecuador: Arauz Questions the Rejection of Correa's Candidacy

Arauz recalled that the electoral authorities established regulations allowing that "documents can and must be signed electronically."

The Union for Hope (UNES) presidential candidate Andres Arauz Thursday questioned the decision of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to reject Rafael Correa as a candidate for the vice presidency in the February 2021 elections.

The 35-year-old leftist leader argued that the electoral authorities have both Correa's electronic signature for his registration as a candidate and his indubitable acceptance of that candidacy. These documents, however, were not taken into account.

"And we are stuck because... the former president of Ecuador was denied the registration of his candidacy. Correa carried out this process electronically and through a power of attorney granted to his sister," Arauz added.

Arauz recalled that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the electoral authorities established regulations allowing that "documents can and must be signed electronically."

The US-backed right-wing authoritarian regime in Ecuador disqualified leftist ex-president Rafael Correa from running as a vice presidential candidate in the upcoming election.



Because the US puppet regime knows he would win if there were a fair electionhttps://t.co/Pr3DlfSgki — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 2, 2020

He also questioned that the CNE has already considered valid some candidacies through social media, when the deadline to rule on this issue ends on September 18.

Over the last three years, the Ecuadorean left has repeatedly denounced that legal investigations and trials against its leaders are part of a "lawfare", a systematic political persecution that tries to prevent its members from participating in the upcoming elections.

Due to the events that occurred this week, Arauz revealed that his movement is looking for various alternatives so that the registration of Rafael Correa's candidacy is respected. Among them is to resort to all electoral and judicial bodies.