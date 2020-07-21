Ecuador: Court Ratifies 8-Year Sentence Against Rafael Correa

"The case is a set-up to prevent me from coming back and defeating them," former President Correa assured.

Ecuador's National Justice Court (CNJ) ratified an eight-year sentence against former President Rafael Correa, who is accused of allegedly financing his party's political campaigns with money provided by businessmen who contracted with the state.

Judges David Jacho, Dilza Muñoz, and Wilman Teran confirmed the sentence against Correa and 20 other officials for the crime of "aggravated bribery".

The sentence involves Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas, former Legal Secretary of the Presidency Alexis Mera, and former Transport Minister Maria de los Angeles Duarte.

"It's hard to believe this ridiculous decision, which is just trying to hurt me. Nothing will defeat us," Correa tweeted.

According to the Attorney General, those former officials financed the campaigns of the Alianza PAIS (AP) party with money coming from businessmen who contracted with the Correa administration.

Former Ecuadorean President @MashiRafael confirmed that his #Facebook account had been blocked, just one day after publicly criticizing #LeninMoreno for the withdrawal of asylum granted to #JulianAssange. https://t.co/wXL6LKn48H — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2019

The alleged bribes made by the former officials would have exceeded US$7.5 million during the 2012-2016 period.

"The '2012-2016 Bribes' case is a set-up to prevent me from coming back and defeating them," Correa added.

AP was the political party with which Rafael Correa became president of Ecuador in 2007. He disaffiliated from the political movement in early 2018.

The sentence was ratified one day after Ecuador's electoral authorities suspended the party Fuerza Compromiso Social, with which he seeks to participate in the 2021 elections.