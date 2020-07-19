Ecuador: Rafael Correa’s Party Barred From Running in Elections

The legal representatives of the four political organizations suspended will have ten days to present their discharges.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) on Sunday suspended four political movements for the 2021 elections, including the Social Commitment Force Party, an organization led by former president Rafael Correa.

The other political movements banned from the upcoming elections are Podemos, Libertad es Pueblo, and Social Justice.

"The suspension of these political organizations constitutes a reasoned request by the control body," the CNE stated.

Former Ecuadorean President @MashiRafael confirmed that his #Facebook account had been blocked, just one day after publicly criticizing #LeninMoreno for the withdrawal of asylum granted to #JulianAssange. https://t.co/wXL6LKn48H — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2019

The resolution was passed with votes from the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint and advisers Jose Cabrera and Esthela Acero.

The decision comes after the recommendations by the Comptroller's Office which says that these political parties were illegally registered.

"This decision is part of the right-wings agenda to prevent him from running for office," Former President Rafael Correa denounced on Twitter.