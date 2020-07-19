Ecuador: Rafael Correa’s Party Barred From Running in Elections

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) on Sunday suspended four political movements for the 2021 elections, including the Social Commitment Force Party, an organization led by former president Rafael Correa.
The other political movements banned from the upcoming elections are Podemos, Libertad es Pueblo, and Social Justice.
The legal representatives of the suspended political organizations will have ten days to present their discharges.
"The suspension of these political organizations constitutes a reasoned request by the control body," the CNE stated.
The resolution was passed with votes from the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint and advisers Jose Cabrera and Esthela Acero.
The decision comes after the recommendations by the Comptroller's Office which says that these political parties were illegally registered.
"This decision is part of the right-wings agenda to prevent him from running for office," Former President Rafael Correa denounced on Twitter.