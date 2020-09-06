Donald Trump Calls For Firing Fox News Journalist

U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday called for the firing of a Fox News reporter who claimed that the tycoon despised U.S. military veterans.

In an article published by The Atlantic magazine, the journalist Jennifer Griffin quoted two former senior administration officials and said that Trump considers the Vietnam War "stupid" and called his country's soldiers "failures."

"Jennifer Griffin of Fox News did not confirm the 'most salacious' part of the history of (the magazine) The Atlantic," Trump said. "She should be fired for this kind of reporting. She never called us to make a comment."

Griffin, a National Security Correspondent for Fox News explained that two former officials have confirmed the president's insults to U.S. soldiers who died during World War I.

JENNIFER GRIFFIN NEEDS TO BE FIRED? WHY? FOR DOING HER DAMN JOB CREDIBLY?! A WORD OF ADVICE MADAM PRESIDENT...YES, I SAID MADAM! START PACKING EARLY! CUZ THOSE TINY HANDS NEED TIME TO MOVE YOUR���������� OUT OF OUR WHITE HOUSE! @JoeBiden HEAL US��������! pic.twitter.com/2ktkdXSFby — Myra Kathryn Richardson (@myra_kathryn) September 5, 2020

The article assures that Trump called the veterans "losers" and "failures" in 2018 and that he did not understand what the citizens of his country gained by going to fight abroad, something that has been denied by the president.

According to The Atlantic, Trump's alleged insults came during his visit to Paris in November 2018 to participate in the centennial of the World War I armistice, where more than 116,000 U.S. military personnel died.