US: Trump Criticized During Democratic National Convention

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to display most of the convention activities online.

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday was harshly targeted by speakers during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in Washington.

Trump was slammed about the way he is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic downturn, and the social unrest derived from racism episodes in the nation.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said he has been overtaken by the times the country is going through and called him “the wrong president” for the U.S.

"He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us," she stressed and endorsed the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

If John McCain was alive, he would’ve stood on the #DemocraticConvention stage tonight. No doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/tc7AasIgO6 — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) August 18, 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders said Trump inadequate of controlling the coronavirus outbreak. He referred as well to institutional racism in the country, unleashed under Trump’s term.

"During this president's term, the unthinkable has become normal. He has tried to prevent people from voting, undermined the U.S. postal service, deployed the military and fed agents against peaceful protesters," Sanders said. "This is not normal and we must never treat it like it is."

During the Convention, the presidential candidate Joe Biden will accept his nomination and appoint California Senator Kamala Harris as his “right arm” for the presidential primaries.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to display most of the convention activities online. This way, the four-night event will be broadcasted from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET every night.