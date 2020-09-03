Trump Threats To Take Away Funds From Democratic Cities

"He is not a king. He cannot 'defund' NYC. It's an illegal stunt," Governor Cuomo commented.

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday signed a memo to prevent federal funds from going "anarchist jurisdictions" that fail to control social protests, among which would be New York City, Portland, Seattle, and Washington DC.

“My administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump said.

His memo compels the Attorney General William Barr to develop a list of U.S. cities that allegedly would have refused to undertake timely measures to contain violence, destruction of property, and other crimes.

It also instructs White House Budget Director Russell Vought to issue guidance on how federal agencies can restrict or disfavor grants to the cities on that list.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo pointed out that the Republican administration has tried to punish his city from the beginning of the pandemic.

Trump sabotages postal vote, slanders opponents, denies covid-19.That's Trump's problem.Has threatened that Federal will go into central cities& clean up. No federal funds if Trump does not get everything he wants.248.000 have died pic.twitter.com/M2BKQKPBFa — Åke(r) Berg (@keberg4) September 3, 2020

“President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one. He has let COVID-19 ambush New York. He refuses to provide funds that states and cities must receive to recover. He is not a king. He cannot 'defund' NYC. It's an illegal stunt," Cuomo twitted.

Portland’s Major Ted Wheeler pointed out that Trump threatens to cut federal funds related to health, education, and safety, which are sorely needed for citizens to succeed in the current difficult circumstances.

Since the assassination of George Floyd on May 25, the United States has been going through massive protests against racism, some of which have turned violent due to confrontations between the police and citizens.