Brasil: Third Place In The COVID Ranking

Only the U.S and Russia have more confirmed cases of COVID than the South American nation

With 310,921 confirmed positives cases, the South American nation is now ranked third in the world in terms of total cases, behind the United States and Russia, and the nation's death toll is the sixth higher.



This outbreak is allegedly blamed on the lack of COVID tests, which raise the suspicion that real figures are probably much higher.

With the rising infection and death curve clouding the country's future, president Jair Bolsonaro appears to be blind to the problem. More concerned about rallying Brasil's flagging economy, he called on lifting lockdown measures, on Thursday.

"Unemployment. The economy no longer working. We cannot allow the side effect of fighting the virus to be more harmful than the disease itself," Bolsonaro said.

#Brasil: UPDT Covid death toll hits 18K, Bolsonaro & interim HealthMin defend chloroquine https://t.co/XFwyA0NzqW — Hyper Observer (@HyperObserver) May 20, 2020



In the past, Bolsonaro's referred to the virus as a "tiny flu." He fired the country's top public health official in April, and then, less than a month later, the new Health Minister resigned after refusing to endorse President's unproven treatments.

"I believe the worst is over," "Brazilians don't get the flu... they already have the antibodies to prevent it from spreading" or "Brazilians must be studied, we don't get sick. You see people jumping into the sewage, diving into it, and nothing happens to them," are some of the lines dropped by the far-wing President in the past two months.

Now, with the country he leads standing in the third place of the saddest ranking, the focus is on how he will stop the catastrophe. So far, the death toll ascends to 20,082, and 125,960 patients had recovered