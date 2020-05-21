Brazil: Left-Wing Parties Apply for Impeachment Against Bolsonaro

The PSOL impeachment petition sums up to over 30 destitution requests against Bolsonaro in Brazil.

Brazil’s Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) presented to the Congress an impeachment motion against President Jair Bolsonaro.

The petition, signed by 146 individuals and corporations, including former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff of the Workers’ Party (PT), points out Bolsonaro’s weak management facing pandemic and attempts to disrupt democracy.

PSOL also alleges Bolsonaro’s interference in the Federal Police (PF) with the resignation of delegate Maurício Valeixo at the helm and the support of the self-styled 300 groups from Brazil, made up of extreme right-wing activists.

“It is a long list of crimes against the free exercise of constitutional powers, against the free exercise of political, individual and social rights, against the internal security of the country and administrative probity,” the PSOL stated in a communication.

Protocolado o pedido de impeachment de Bolsonaro. Sete partidos da oposição e mais de 400 organizações populares se uniram. Não podemos tolerar o descaso criminoso do presidente! #ForaBolsonaro https://t.co/igdtVAtpq6 — Juliano Medeiros (@julianopsol50) May 21, 2020

"Protocolled the request for impeachment of Scholarship. Seven opposition parties and more than 400 popular organizations came together. We cannot tolerate the president's criminal disregard! "



The PSOL impeachment petition sums up to over 30 destitution requests against Bolsonaro in Brazil. The Workers' Party (PT), Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), Unified Socialist Workers' Party (PSTU), Brazilian Communist Party (PCB), and Popular Unity UP also supports the demand.

Rodrigo Maia, President of the Brazilian House of Representatives, will determine if the impeachment demands are pertinent and if the legislative body initiates a legal inquiry process.