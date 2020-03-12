Cuba Confirms Three Positive Cases of Coronavirus

The people who had contact with the three patients were transferred to an isolation center.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health confirmed Wednesday night that three Italian tourists who arrived on the Caribbean island last Monday tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Four Italian tourists from Lombardy were identified by the country's health authorities on Tuesday, the day after their arrival, with respiratory symptoms. After conducting the pertinent tests, three of them tested positive for Covid-19.

They had arrived in Cuba through Havana, the country's capital, and the same day they went to a hostel in Trinidad, in Sancti Spiritus' province, the health authority said in a statement, released Wednesday by the local media.

Upon being identified, "they were transferred to the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) in Havana," the Ministry said.

Asintomáticos y en condiciones de aislamiento contactos de italianos confirmados con Covid-19 en Cuba https://t.co/bBTdQIHaLO Via @Granma_Digital — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 12, 2020

"Asymptomatic and isolated Italian contacts confirmed with Covid-19 in Cuba."

According to the IPK's National Reference Laboratory, the three Italian tourists are being treated by the Cuban health system. So far, the state of health of the patients is favorable, without risk to their lives.

Meanwhile, all the people who had contact with the three patients were transferred on Wednesday to an isolation center in the province of Sancti Spiritus.

"In the Provincial Hospital of Rehabilitation Doctor Faustino Perez, the corresponding epidemiological actions are being carried out, to rule out a possible contagion," the provincial director of Health of Sancti Spiritus Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella informed to the press.