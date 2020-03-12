    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

Cuba Confirms Three Positive Cases of Coronavirus
  • Cuban doctors guaranteeing epidemiological surveillance at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba.

    Cuban doctors guaranteeing epidemiological surveillance at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. | Photo: Twitter/ @Granma_Digital

Published 12 March 2020 (2 hours 54 minutes ago)
Videos

The people who had contact with the three patients were transferred to an isolation center.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health confirmed Wednesday night that three Italian tourists who arrived on the Caribbean island last Monday tested positive for the new coronavirus.

RELATED: 

Death Toll From COVID-19 Outside China Surpasses 1,000: WHO

Four Italian tourists from Lombardy were identified by the country's health authorities on Tuesday, the day after their arrival, with respiratory symptoms.  After conducting the pertinent tests, three of them tested positive for Covid-19.

They had arrived in Cuba through Havana, the country's capital, and the same day they went to a hostel in Trinidad, in Sancti Spiritus' province, the health authority said in a statement, released Wednesday by the local media.

Upon being identified, "they were transferred to the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) in Havana," the Ministry said.

"Asymptomatic and isolated Italian contacts confirmed with Covid-19 in Cuba."
 

According to the IPK's National Reference Laboratory, the three Italian tourists are being treated by the Cuban health system. So far, the state of health of the patients is favorable, without risk to their lives.

Meanwhile, all the people who had contact with the three patients were transferred on Wednesday to an isolation center in the province of Sancti Spiritus.

"In the Provincial Hospital of Rehabilitation Doctor Faustino Perez, the corresponding epidemiological actions are being carried out, to rule out a possible contagion," the provincial director of Health of Sancti Spiritus Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella informed to the press.

Tags

Cuba Covid-19 Pandemic Health Health system Public Health Ministry

Cubadebate-Granma
by teleSUR/age-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.