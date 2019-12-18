Cuba Denounces New OAS Attack Against Medical Collaboration

The statement of Cuba comes after the OAS organized a forum in Washington, where it discredited the solidarity work of this international medical brigades.

Cuban authorities denounced Wednesday a new attack by the Organization of American States (OAS) against the medical collaboration of the island that provides healthcare services in several nations of the world.

The statement of Cuba comes after the OAS organized a forum in Washington, where it discredited the solidarity work of this international medical brigades. The forum, dubbed 'The Dark Reality Behind Cuba's Medical Missions', was organized by the USAID and the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

"Once again Luis Almagro, as OAS colonial administrator lies about the international medical collaboration nature of Cuba and attentive vs interests of the peoples that benefit from it to fulfill orders from the Trump administration and the reactionary interests of the United States," Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba on issues of the United States Johana Tablada, calling the forum a "failure."

For his part, the director of the Central Unit of Medical Cooperation of the Ministry of Public Health Jorge Delgado and Dr. Jose Luis Aparicio reiterated that Cuban missions are deployed to help third world nations since 1963.

We reject the onslaught of the OAS against Cuban medical collaboration: "(...) our #health professionals fulfill their mission voluntarily and selflessly (...)" Solidarity is our duty! #CubaPorLaSalud #CubaCoopera

Members of OAS called the Cuban doctors "slaves" to which Aparicio responded by saying they are "only slaves of the sacred fulfillment of the duty to save lives and take care of the health of the peoples, whose indicators of health and satisfaction today are the best evidence of solidarity in the Cuban health system.

Cuban doctors are held in high regard worldwide for their work in different countries stuck with disaster. For example, after the cyclone Idai in Mozambique which killed more than 400 people, Cuba sent a "field hospital", with full staff and equipment to the country in March. In the 63 days of stay in that country, the Cuban contingent attended a total of 22,259 patients.

Cuba has more than 100,000 doctors, the highest number in the history of the country with a proportion of nine doctors per 1,000 citizens.

