'US Is Responsible for Discontent in Latin America' Cuba Blames

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday rejected the “sanctions, threats, and slander” of the United States against his country and held Washington and the conservative Latin American elites responsible for social protests.

"We do not comply with sanctions, threats, or slander from the U.S. government, which along with the reactionary oligarchies are primarily responsible for our region's dangerous convulsion and instability," Diaz-Canel tweeted.

His message coincides with an extensive statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), which rejects the accusation that Cuba is responsible for the protests that are taking place in several Latin American countries for several weeks.

Minrex explained that growing poverty and inequality are the ultimate causes of the "legitimate and massive popular mobilizations" that occurred in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil.

"The cause of the legitimate and mass protests in Latin America is the inequality and poverty caused by imperialist domination and neoliberalism," Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

"The U.S. blames Cuba as a pretext to tighten its genocidal blockade and justify the brutal repression and criminalization of demonstrations."

The Caribbean diplomats recalled that neoliberal policies aggravate the unsustainable situation of social vulnerability and the absence of health, education, and social security services.

As a result of those policies, Latin America also experiences increases in unemployment, restrictions on labor rights, privatization, worsening in public services, and citizen insecurity.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed that the U.S. supports "repression against protesters under the pretext of safeguarding the supposed democratic order."

In this context, blaming Cuba for the Latin American unrest is a way of creating an "incredible excuse" whose purpose is to justify a tightening of the blockade against the Cuban revolution.

Minrex also recalled that the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday accused "menacingly" Cuba and Venezuela of helping to increase social unrest in the continent.

The Cuban diplomats stressed that Pompeo misrepresents reality to hide Washington's permanent intervention in Latin America.

For its part, Cuba is committed to "the principles of sovereignty, non-intervention in the internal affairs of other States and the right of each people to freely choose and build their political system, in an environment of peace, stability, and justice."