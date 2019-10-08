Social Movements Plan March On Sao Paulo for Lula

Lula’s supporters were galvanized recently after the ex president wrote a defiant ‘letter to the Brazilian people”, in which he railed against his jailers

Social movements in Brazil are planning a march to Sao Paulo for October 13th, to demand that former leftist President Lula Da Silva be freed from jail, where he has been detained since April 2018 on trumped-up charges.

The organizers of the "Justice for Lula" event, together with the Lula Libre Committee, reported that the demonstration aims to denounce the crimes and legal war that have made it impossible for the ex-president to appear in the 2018 general elections, making him a political prisoner.

There is increasing anger at Lula’s imprisonment following the notorious Telegram leaks involving judge Sergio Moro, in which it revealed the extent to which the investigation into Lula was politically motivated.

Lula’s supporters were galvanized recently after the ex-president wrote a defiant ‘letter to the Brazilian people”, in which he railed against his jailers saying, ''Every single Lava Jato prosecutor should really apologize to the Brazilian people, to the millions of unemployed people, and my family, for the harm they have done to democracy, to justice, and the country,"

It is expected that in the coming weeks the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the country, decides on the appeal of Lula's defense that asks for the entire process to be annulled.









