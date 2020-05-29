COVID-19: The United Kingdom Has World's Highest Excess Death

The official number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.K. rose to 37,460 this week.

The U.K. is the most affected country by COVID-19 in Europe and is the second most affected country in the world after the U.S., considering the number of inhabitants and the number of deaths it has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, report assured.

A Financial Times study revealed that the COVID-19 has already killed 891 people per million inhabitants in the United Kingdom, more than any other country in the world.

"China, Brazil, and Russia have suffered a large number of deaths during the pandemic, but their mortality rates are overshadowed by those of the U.K.," the report noted.

The number of deaths in these countries is lower compared to their much larger populations.

On the day it’s confirmed the UK now has the worst #coronavirus death rate in the world, our Health Secretary @MattHancock chuckles his way through an interview about a testing system we should have had months ago to stop the carnage. What an absolute disgrace. �� https://t.co/QktArV5R4D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 28, 2020

Germany has suffered fewer additional deaths because it blocked its borders and introduced mass contact tracing long before the U.K.

According to the Financial Times, border closures and timely isolation measures to prevent virus spread have had a significant impact on the number of deaths in each country.

The study compared 19 countries in the world where official data is reliable, and included the most affected European nations.