UK: Johnson Criticized for Opening Economy Amid Pandemic

The U.K. government announced the resumption of construction and factory labor on Monday after England Bank forecasted a 14% drop in GDP.

The United Kingdom union leader Keir Starmer criticized on May 10 the opening of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the world.

Johnson announced a progressive quarantine relaxation plan and economic, productive, and leisure activities resumption this week. The United Kingdom decreed an emergency quarantine on March 23 due to the virus outbreak.

“I think what the country wanted tonight was clarity and real consensus and I don´t think we got either,” the Labour Party leader affirmed.

Prime Minister explained some small business and elementary schools would reopen in June. Johnson also encouraged citizens to do sports, go outdoors and take in the sun from Wednesday onwards.

Please only use public transport if absolutely necessary.



If you do have to use public transport, I am now asking that all Londoners wear a non-medical face covering for their entire journey.



Watch this video for updated guidance and share with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/hK281NVO7M — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) May 11, 2020



“The basic message 'stay alert' just isn´t clear enough and the Prime Minister statement raises as many questions as it answers” Starmer affirmed.

For his part, Sadiq Khan, London Mayor, stated quarantine and social isolation preventive measures have not ceased, despite Johnson's declarations. "What I think would be unwise is for us to inadvertently rush back to lift the lockdown," Khan declared to local news media. “Our fight against #COVID19 is far from over,” Khan added.

“Those who cannot work at home, are being told to go to work tomorrow. That’s millions of people and that means go to work in 12 hours,” Starmer affirmed on Sunday.

So far, the United Kingdom registered 219,183 positive cases and 31,855 deaths. These figures place the nation in fourth place among the countries most affected by the Covid-19.