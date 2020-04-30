Colombia: Gunmen Kill Social Leader and Family Members in Cauca

The victims were Alvaro Narvaez, his wife, one of his sons and a granddaughter.

Community leader Alvaro Narvaez and three members of his family were killed on Wednesday by armed men in Cauca department, Colombia.

The death of Narvaez, his wife, son and granddaughter, are part of the violence unleashed in the country against social leaders.

Narvaez was the president of the Community Action Board of the rural area of El Vado, in the municipality of Mojarras, in the south of Cauca. It was there that the massacre was perpetrated.

The other victims were his wife Maria Delia Daza Rodriguez, his son Cristian Narvaez Daza and his granddaughter Jenny Katherine Lopez Narvaez, 15 years old.

⚡#Cauca El virus de la violencia de nuevo enluta a los pobladores del Suroccidente colombiano. En Mercaderes es asesinado el líder comunal: Álvaro Narváez Daza, junto a su familia. #QuéPareElExterminio en Colombia. @PartidoFARC @FARC_Occidente @JFColombiahttps://t.co/fo2uQH57IU — Israel Zúñiga (Benkos Biohó) (@BenkosBiohoFarc) April 30, 2020

"Cauca: The virus of violence is once again mourning the people of southwestern Colombia. In Mercaderes, the community leader Alvaro Narvaez Daza was murdered along with his family. Stop the extermination in Colombia!"

The Attorney General's Office and the Criminal Investigation Section will carry out the necessary investigations to find those responsible for the massacre.

On Tuesday, by chance, the special advisor to the United Nations Secretary General for the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, warned about the increase in killings of community leaders and human rights defenders in Colombia.

On the recent murder, Colombian Senator Iván Cepeda Castro lamented on his Twitter account "the massacre of Mercaderes, in which the president of the Community Action Board and three members of his family were murdered.

"No quarantine for the slaughter! They killed a family," said fellow senator and defender of life and mother earth Feliciano Valencia Mazorca on Twitter.