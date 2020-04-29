Colombia: Over 70 Indigenous Families Displaced in Urrao

Displaced families took temporary refuge in the school of the Llano Jacinto community in the same Majoré reservation, where they were confined and overcrowded.

Colombian Antioquia Indigenous Organization (OIA) said on Thursday that their native communities suffered from forced displacement due to the armed groups present in their territory.

According to OIA representatives, over 70 indigenous families left their homes in the southeast municipality of Urrao. As communication states, another 1,000 families could also be in displacement risk in Perdidas Valley and Andabu region’s reserves.

"Due to pressure and the presence of illegal armed groups in the Majore reserve, they have been forced to leave their community since last Friday, April 24, to safeguard their lives, even though the reserve in question has collective protection from the National Protection Unit," the statement said.

OIA reported Dabeiba Mayor, Urrao’s conjunct region, provided shifted families with food and provisional shelter. Local authorities accompanied them. Women, children, and the elderly were prioritized.

As the OIA informed, formerly displaced families took temporary refuge in the school of the Llano Jacinto community in the same Majoré reservation, where they were confined and overcrowded. The organization also points out that this situation jeopardizes families due to COVID-19 possibility given their proximity and lack of health conditions.

#ComunicadOIA | #Atención 70 familias indígenas de Antioquia, se desplazan por presencia de actores armados, es urgente presencia institucional y humanitaria, otras mil familias están en alto riesgo de desplazamiento en tres resguardos de Urrao. @ONIC_Colombia pic.twitter.com/CUoKtzlGFf — O.I.A (@OIA_COLOMBIA) April 28, 2020

"70 indigenous families from Antioquia are displaced by the presence of armed actors, institutional and humanitarian presence is urgent, another thousand families are at high risk of displacement in three reserves in Urrao. "

The indigenous organization claims the need for humanitarian institutions to ensure civilian monitoring. They stressed that the indigenous communities of Urrao are in danger and want to avoid displacements to the urban area of the municipality.

The OIA also denounced the increase of armed groups' presence, a situation that represents double confinement and danger for native people, who are already complying with social isolation due to the virus.