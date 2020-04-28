Colombia: Bus Crowds Mark Gradual Opening Since Quarantine

With agglomerations in stations and buses, the gradual return to public life in Colombia..

The cities of Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga in Colombia reported rush hour crowds at bus stops following the gradual reopening of the country's lockdown.

Although in the capital, Bogotá, and in Medellín, Monday went by normally, those other cities were saturated with public transport, with an increase in users of between 9 and 32 percent.

During the course of the day, congestion decreased, Secretary of Mobility Nicolás Estupiñán said at a press conference.

The public transport company TransMilenio operated with its entire fleet, operating under strict security measures allowing the arrival of up to 48 people per bus.

Esta imagen es el mercado de Santa Marta HOY......distanciamiento? CERO.....los samarios van a sufrir mucho....la falta de autoridad y pedagogía hará mucho daño. pic.twitter.com/pOqZKIpIIx — Julio Sánchez Cristo (@jsanchezcristo) April 27, 2020

"This image is the market of Santa Marta today. Zero distance. The Samarians are going to suffer a lot. The lack of authority and pedagogy will do a lot of damage."

However, the media NotiCentro CM&, assured that on April 27, during rush hour, "the return to work of sectors such as construction and manufacturing, caused the operation of Transmilenio to exceed 35% of the capacity allowed in the buses.

According to TransMilenio, by midday the country's public transport companies had transported around 377,000 users, 8% more than in the days after the quarantine.

By the end of the afternoon the increase was already 9%.