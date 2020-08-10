China Sanctions US Officials Over Internal Affairs Interference

China's sanctions will take effect from Monday and it will impact U.S. Lawmakers Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

China's Foreign Affairs Minister Zhao Lijian Monday announced sanctions against 11 U.S. officials for their record of interference in the country's internal matters.

"The U.S. administration must stop interfering in China's internal affairs, especially to those related to our Hong Kong's management," Zhao urged.

Republican Senators Josh Hawley of Arkansas, Tom Cotton of Missouri, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania will be also sanctioned.

Beijing's decision came after the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned eleven Hong Kong government officials on August 7.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to freeze all assets China's officials have in the country and prevent U.S. citizens from engaging transactions with those sanctioned.

"We support the Hong Kong people and we will use our authority to target those who undermine their autonomy," Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "The U.S. maintains its hostile policy against China, and we will act accordingly," Zhao said. China's sanctions will also impact Congressmen Chris Smith, Kenneth Roth, and Michael J. Abramowitz. Zhao assured that the National Endowment for Democracy's President Carl Gershman will be sanctioned for the organization's ties in the fight against communism during the Cold War. The National Democratic Institute's President Derek Mitchell and the International Republican Institute's President Daniel Twining were also added to the list.