China Calls to Confront US Bullying and Uphold Multilateralism

China seeks the support of the European Union (EU) countries to counter the hegemonic behavior of the United States, which could generate a new cold war, an interruption of globalization, and situations of risk for all humanity.

The U.S. is "violating the most basic principles of international relations," Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said during a phone call with his French colleague Jean Yves Le Drian.

"Tolerating a bully will keep no one safe but will only make him behave more daringly and act worse," said Wang, referring to the behavior of the United States during the administration of President Donald Trump, who has deteriorated bilateral relations with his country in its quest for re-election.

"All countries must act to resist any unilateral or hegemonic act and to safeguard world peace and development," Wang stressed.

He also criticized the "conspiracy theories" that U.S. officials are promoting to encourage hostile attitudes toward the Chinese people and government.

Wang stressed that confrontations so deliberately generated would affect not only relations between China and the U.S. but that "the entire world will face a crisis of division and the future of humanity will be in danger."

The Chinese Foreign Affairs minister recalled that, compared to previous governments, the Trump administration has withdrawn from an unprecedented number of international treaties.

"What's worse, at a critical moment when the international community needs international solidarity more than ever to fight COVID-19, Washington announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO)," Wang commented.

"The U.S. has become the main responsible for destroying the current international order. It is a country that stands against historical trends and the international community," Wang added.