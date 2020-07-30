China: Party Leaders Analyze Economic Work For The Rest Of 2020

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be held in Beijing in October.

At a meeting presided by Secretary-General Xi Jinping on Thursday, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Political Bureau decided that the fifth plenary session of the CPC 19th Central Committee will be held in Beijing in October.

The Political Bureau will present its work report at the plenary session, where attendees will also assess the proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan for Social and Economic Development and future targets for 2035, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

The statement stressed the need to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics to promote China's economic and social development in the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, and to secure a good start in fully building a modern socialist country.

CPC leaders analyze economy, to convene Central Committee plenum in October https://t.co/bB3k9JLbF1 pic.twitter.com/2Sst4r7P6b — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 30, 2020

At Thursday's meeting, the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau also studied the current economic situation. It stressed that, in the face of the severe impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, China had prioritized the lives and health of the public.

About that matter, the CPC leaders said the situation remains complicated, stressing the need to follow the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability over the second half of this year.

They required full implementation of macro policies, pursuing a more proactive and effective fiscal policy, as well as urged efforts to keep expanding domestic demand, counteract the impact of COVID-19, boost final consumption, and create conditions for consumption upgrading.

While demanding strengthening anti-epidemic international cooperation to build a global community of health, the CPC leaders also stressed efforts to ensure people's livelihoods, eradicate poverty, prevent and control pollution, and step up flood control and disaster relief measures.

Furthermore, they called for the implementation of several major projects for the ecological protection along the Yangtze River and the Yellow River, according to the statement issued after Thursday's meeting.