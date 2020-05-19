China to Channel About $2 Billion to Developing Countries

Chinese cooperation will support the resolution of economic and social problems in nations affected by the pandemic.

During the World Health Organization (WHO) annual meeting on Tuesday, China's President Xi Jinping announced that his country will provide US$2 billion over two years to help developing countries affected by the pandemic to resolve their economic and social problems.

He also reaffirmed that China has been open and transparent regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and confirmed that his administration will support any investigation on this issue.

"This virus knows no borders or races. The international community did not backtrack regarding the virus and we have helped each other... At all times, we have displayed an open and responsible attitude. We have shared information with the WHO and some of our experiences on the control of the disease," Xi recalled.

China's president also stressed that any vaccine his country develops against the COVID-19 will become a public good.

A few hours before Xi's remarks came, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the world must "impose costs" on China.

(6/7) COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment in China, when available, will be made a global public good. This will be China's contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries. Read more https://t.co/rz15hXB68x pic.twitter.com/tv2xzBRrpq — Wang Xianfeng王险峰 (@WangXianfeng8) May 19, 2020

“The world has to join to impose costs on China until they change their behavior in a way so they behave like a nation worthy of what they claim,” he told the Washington Examiner.

"They claim they want to be a superpower, and yet, they behave in a way that's inconsistent with the duties they have not only under the WHO regulations but just as good members of society, to share data and to be transparent."

Donald Trump's official also accused Chinese authorities of not having reported the virus to the WHO timely and having forced this agency to remain silent on the pandemic's magnitude.

According to Pompeo, Australia and some European countries support the U.S. initiative related to making China pay for the pandemic.​​​​​​​