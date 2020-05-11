China: New COVID-19 Outbreak Spreads Concern

Cases have risen in Shulan, near the Russian border, and in Wuhan, where stringent lockdown measures had been eased in recent weeks.

A new coronavirus outbreak in Shulan, a Chinese city near the Russian border, and a spate of cases in Wuhan has prompted fears of a fresh wave of infections in China.

According to Chinese authorities, Shulan is at high risk. A family cluster was diagnosed with COVID-19, after having contact with a woman with no known history of travel or exposure to the virus.

The news were given a week after China designated all regions in the country as low or medium risk.

Meanwhile, five locally transmitted cases were reported in three provinces which border Russia or North Korea – three in Jilin, and one each in Heilongjiang and Liaoning.

All of Jilin’s new cases were in Shulan city, including a 28-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 56-year-old man, bringing the city’s total to 12.

Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases amid new infections in Wuhan https://t.co/tCB1EWPFLH pic.twitter.com/krCQPNq17I — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) May 11, 2020

On Sunday the country’s national health commission reported 17 new cases. Its second day of a double-digit rise and its highest number in nearly two weeks.

All public places in Shulan, including sports facilities, cinemas and libraries, are temporarily close. Also, all residents must stay home, except under “unusual circumstances,” local media reported.

“Students in their final year of middle or senior high school will return to online learning, it said. No taxis can leave the city, and all public transport has been suspended,” the People’s Daily informed on Sunday.