China: Middle School Students Return to Classes in Wuhan

Middle school students returned to classrooms in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei, on Wednesday, where the first cases of Covid-19, a disease caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 strain of coronavirus, were identified late last year.

The students returned to classrooms with rigorous sanitary mechanisms to ensure that no cases of coronavirus would occur.

Wuhan Municipal Government Under-Secretary General Li Tao said the schools were cleaned and disinfected preventively before reopening.

Students, teachers and non-teaching staff were previously subjected to a 14-day isolation.

The classrooms were also adapted to accommodate only 30 students so that they would always maintain a healthy distance. In addition, students will be provided with two masks per day.

The city of Wuhan reopened its doors on April 8 after 76 days of isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

Health authorities in the central province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, reported that as of Wednesday that territory has accumulated 32 consecutive days of no new Covid-19 infections.