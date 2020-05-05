China: 115 Million Trips on 1st Holiday After Containing Virus

As part of actions to revive the industry, Chinese tour operators also started offering travel packages from Europe.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported that Chinese tourists carried out more than 115 million trips within the national territory during the Labor Day holiday that ends on Tuesday.

During this holiday, Chinese tourism companies invoiced about US$6.7 billion, a figure that shows the beginning of the economic recovery of this industry, which was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

While this year’s Labor Day holiday lasted one day longer than last year, the number of internal displacements fell 41 percent compared to the trips recorded in the 2019 holiday.

This also implied a contraction in the income of tourist companies of 60 percent. These data seem to confirm analysts' forecasts that Chinese tourists will make shorter trips to closer destinations because of falling consumption and fear of a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

To serve tourists on this holiday, over 75 percent of the hotels and 70 percent of the attractions reopened their operations respecting the orders of the authorities who limited the maximum capacity to 30 percent to avoid crowds.

As part of actions to revive the industry, Chinese tour operators also began offering travel packages to their country from Europe. This is the case of the TUI China company that resumed its business after almost three months without operations abroad.

"The tour operator TUI China offers mainly short trips to the Chinese mountains, beach resorts, and cities," Europa Press reported on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission, China has only detected a new COVID-19 case in the country in a traveler from abroad who arrived in Shanghai city.​​​​​​​