China: COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate Drops to Zero in Wuhan

Hospitals in Wuhan, the capital city of China's Hubei Province where the new coronavirus outbreak began, reduced the number of COVID-19 patients to zero on Sunday.

"It's a historic day for China," a doctor at the critical care unit in Wuhan Shang You, told reporters on Sunday.

The total reduction in infected cases came five days after cases in Wuhan fell into double digits.

The latest confirmed in the city, a 77-year-old man, on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time at one of Wuhan's hospitals.

Dan de alta a los 12 últimos pacientes de coronavirus en la ciudad de Wuhan, China, epicentro mundial de la pandemia.



"The last 12 coronavirus patients are released from the city of Wuhan, China, the global epicentre of the pandemic."

In China's Hubei Province, no new confirmed cases have been reported for more than 20 days.

This result was achieved "thanks to the hard work of Wuhan's health professionals, and the doctors who came from all over the country to help contain the outbreak," National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng told reporters.

The cure rate for the disease in Wuhan city was 92.3 percent at the close of business on Saturday.

About two months ago, daily cases in Hubei province reached a peak of 50,633. Of these, 38,020 cases occurred in Wuhan.

In China, 82,827 confirmed cases have been reported on the mainland. As of Saturday, 801 patients were still being treated, and 77,394 people had been discharged from hospitals following their recovery.