WHO to Receive $30 Million From China to Fight COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) will receive a $30 million grant from the government of China to use these resources for the containment of COVID-19.

The announcement of the donation was made Thursday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying.

On her Twitter account, Hua Chunying recalled that the government donated $20 million in cash to the WHO on 11 March.

China's donation comes one week after President Donald Trump's administration announced the end of funding to the WHO.

Washington argued its decision by accusing the World Organization of trying to protect China at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and of not giving true information.

For Trump, the WHO mishandled the pandemic, even though at the time of the outbreak in late 2019, a team of U.S. scientists was working at the organization's headquarters.

These scientists kept Donald Trump's administration informed of the progress of the new coronavirus in China, step by step.

Today, China seeks "to support the WHO's fight against Covid-19. We support multilateralism and global solidarity," Hua Chunying said.