China Announces Its First COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

China's National Intellectual Property Administration Monday granted the first patent to a COVID-19 vaccine developed in the Asian nation.

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine was co-developed by CanSino Biologics, the Beijing Biotechnology Institute, and a People's Liberation Army (PLA) team.

During the next year, the vaccine will be for the military forces' exclusive use. However, the military high command will be responsible for authorizing its use on civilians.

Shanghai-based vaccine expert Tao Lina told CGTN that the patent grant would probably facilitate the marketing process, in a moment where several countries are engaged in a global race to produce the first effective drug against the virus.

#China has granted its first COVID-19 #vaccine patent to the adenovirus vector vaccine developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and #CanSino Biologics, according to official document.

“An officially granted patent would also enhance market confidence in Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccines, especially in the international market,” she said.

Local outlet Xinhua said that over 300 "healthy volunteers" aged between 18 and 59 participated in the drug’s clinical trials, 96 in phase-1 and 224 in phase-2.

Data published by the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that patients involved in the vaccine's trials developed a positive immune to the new corovavirus.

Last week, Russia's President Vladimir Putin also announced that a vaccine against the new coronavirus had been registered.