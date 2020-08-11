China Re-Opens Borders to Europeans With Residence Permit

This possibility had been suspended on March 28 as part of the travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

China will open its borders to citizens from more than 30 European countries with a residence permit as the country aims to facilitate exchanges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in Denmark released a statement from the government announcing that foreigners with a residence permit from 36 European countries will be able to re-enter the country. This possibility had been suspended on March 28 as part of the travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The notice highlights that the Chinese government "engages in necessary economic, trade, scientific and technological activities for coming to China, and will continue to provide emergency visas for foreigners with humanitarian needs."

Furthermore, the citizens who hold the resident permits regarding work, family reunion, or personal matters will be able to apply for their visas free of charge at any Chinese embassy or consulate in their home countries.

The list includes Albania; Ireland; Estonia; Austria; Bulgaria; North Macedonia; Belgium; Iceland; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Poland; Denmark; Germany; France; Finland; Netherlands; Montenegro; Czech Republic; Croatia; Latvia; Lithuania; Luxembourg; Romania; Malta; Norway; Portugal; Sweden; Switzerland; Serbia; Cyprus; Slovakia; Slovenia; Spain; Greece; Hungary; Italy and the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, since July 20, China is demanding a COVID-19 negative test proof for arriving air passengers. The examination has to be made within five days of the embarkation date.