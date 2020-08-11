Russia Registers the World's First COVID-19 Vaccine

The clinically approved drug provides protection against the new coronavirus for up to two years.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin Tuesday announced that the Gamaleya Research Institute registered an effective vaccine against the new coronavirus.

"This morning a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered for the first time in the world," he said and added that it passed all the tests and allows achieving a "stable immunity" against COVID-19.

"I hope that soon we can start mass production of this remedy," Putin added, commenting that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated with the Russian preparation.

The vaccine was developed by a partnership between the Defence Ministry and the Gamaleya Institute, a scientific and research center of epidemiology and microbiology. Teachers and doctors will be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

Russia has launched the world's first COVID-19 vaccine:Gamaleya. Health experts worried that Russia is cutting corners & fast-tracking process.Has it cleared all 3 phases of clinical trial,Published any findings from clinical trials.isn't it too early to announce?

The Russian drug, which must be administered to people in two injections with a three-week interval between them, provides protection against the new coronavirus for up to two years.

“People aged between 18 and 60, who don't have an allergy to its components and are not pregnant are eligible for vaccination... those who suffer from respiratory diseases will have to wait until their illness passes before being vaccinated,” Sputnik reported.

Russia's President mentioned that vaccination will be voluntary for use by "those who so desire."

Currently, Russia is the fourth country in the world with the highest number of infections. As of Tuesday morning, this country had reported 897,599 COVID-19 cases and 15,131 deaths.