China: 590,000 Students Return To Schools in Beijing

Schools in Beijing have taken all necessary measures to ensure children's safety in going back to school.

As part of a phased reopening of schools and universities, some 590,000 students returned to primary, and middle schools in Beijing, China this Saturday.

Another 400,000 students are also set to start school on Tuesday, and the final 520,000 on September 7.

With strict sanitary protocols, like constant hand-washing and temperature checks, students went back to schools where touch-free hand washing equipment is installed on each floor.

COVID-19-related health signs, including lines on the floor spaced one meter apart, are also part of the sanitary measures put in place to remind students to keep up social distancing.

At Beijing Bayi Primary School, each freshman received a gift bag that contained welcome items like name tags and anti-coronavirus materials such as face masks.

Back to school! Chinese primary and secondary schools started to partially open to certain grades Saturday, amid effective COVID-19 control. pic.twitter.com/sKrohHjzz0 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 29, 2020

Schools in China’s capital also released various prevention guidelines and agendas on further school openings.

President of the Fengtai Second Middle School in Beijing confirmed the school is doing everything to avoid conglomerations, "Students enter the school with 10-minute intervals between grades to avoid crowds.”

Students’ health status is also continuously monitored. Teachers started to track the student’s health 15 days before the reopening of schools, while children’s temperature is also checked daily.

Local governments also supported the school’s safe reopening. Beijing sent off more than 1,000 inspectors to check anti-epidemic and security preparations, including facial recognition devices, social distancing, disinfectants, and other measures to help halt the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

