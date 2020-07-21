China: Urumqi City to Test Its Entire Population for COVID-19

In the Xinjiang region, the origin of the community contagion has not yet been found.

Authorities of the Urumqi city, where the last outbreak of COVID-19 was detected in China, will carry out free tests on 3.5 million people to find out the origin of community transmission of the new coronavirus.

Urumqi is the capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region (XUAR), in whose northwestern area 55 new COVID-19 cases have been detected since last week. Therefore, besides establishing strict confinement measures, the Urumqi authorities have suspended the transport service.

In many parts of the country, alerts have been activated for citizens who have been in Urumqi since July 1. Authorities require them to disclose their travel history to determine if they should be quarantined.

#Volunteers in #Urumqi, #Xinjiang offered help to the locals by purchasing medicine and disinfecting public areas. By Jul. 20, Xinjiang had 55 confirmed new COVID-19 cases. The region also had 55 asymptomatic cases, and 3,119 people under medical observation. #XinjiangNews pic.twitter.com/4HM4atYKF9 — Discover Xinjiang (@DXinjiang) July 21, 2020

Since Sunday, cases of contagion originating in Urumqi have also been detected in Kashgar city and Zhejiang province.

Urumqi health authorities stated that COVID-19 tests had already been carried out on members of the medical surveillance teams and the tests on the entire population would be carried out gradually.

For now, the local government suspects that the outbreak is linked to "group activities" but its specific origin has not yet been found.

In Mainland China, the Xinjiang outbreak is the only active episode of the pandemic. In the Hong Kong autonomous region, however, there is a third wave of infections.