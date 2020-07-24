Chile To Start Lifting Lockdowns From July 28

The new measures establish a minimum distance of 2 linear meters between tables while social activities of more than 50 people will not be allowed.

Chile will start a gradual lifting of the lockdown from July 28 Health Minister Enrique Paris announced Friday.

During a press conference, authorities said that the region of La Araucanía, southwest of the country, will advance to the fourth stage of the Step-by-Step opening plan, which includes the opening of theaters, restaurants and other venues at 25 percent of their capacity.

"The region of La Araucanía has evolved very favorably, showing a very important drop in polymerase chain reaction tests," said Paris. "The region also shows one of the lowest incidence rates in the country", the official added.

The new measures establish a minimum distance of 2 linear meters between tables while social activities of more than 50 people will not be allowed.

"Remember that since Tuesday, July 28, 9 communes advance to the Transition phase of the Step-by-Step Plan."

The authorities also announced that parts of the capital Santiago will also open from July 28 in the suburbs of Las Condes, Vitacura, Lo Barnechea, Vitacura, Nunoa, and La Reina, the outlying towns of Colina, Til Til and San Felipe and the seaport of San Antonio.

As of Today, authorities reported 18.694 active cases as the death toll rose to 8.914 people with 76 deaths on Friday alone.

The capital Santiago has endured 60 days of lockdown as Chile´s infection rate is among the highest in the continent alongside Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

On July 16 the Ministry of Health's dad announced a significant drop in contagion cases which triggered the measures announced today.

The Ministry explained that from July 25 adults over 75 who are in the Quarantine and Transition stages will be able to go for a walk for 60 minutes, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. or between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.