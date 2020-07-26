Chile to Hold Its National Plebiscite on October 25

During the plebiscite, the Chilean people will answer if they approve or reject to replace the current Constitution.

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera's administration and the Electoral Service (Servel) Saturday confirmed the proposal to hold the "safe plebiscite" on October 25.

During the plebiscite, the Chilean people will answer if they approve or reject to replace the current Constitution, which was elaborated during the Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship (1974-1990).

This process will be carried out in one day, on October 25, thus ruling out the possibility of carrying it out in two days.

"From the Servel intersectoral table we have focused efforts on guaranteeing the health security of the voters," Servel Board of Directors' President Patricio Santamaria said.

Plebiscito Nacional 2020 se realizará en un solo día: el 25 de octubre. Decisión fue tomada por mesa intersectorial y anuncio lo entrega en estos momentos el Presidente de Servel @p_santamariam #Plebiscito2020 #PlebiscitoSeguro #EligeElPaísQueQuieres pic.twitter.com/vROPNyklMM — Servicio Electoral (@ServelChile) July 24, 2020

"National Plebiscite 2020 will be held on a single day: October 25. The decision was taken by the intersectoral table and the announcement is now being delivered by the Servel President."



At the event, "our impeccable electoral processes' tradition will be maintained," Santamaria added.

Chile's Interior Ministry's Undersecretary Juan Francisco Galli assured that a draft health protocol for a safe national plebiscite 2020 has already been delivered.

The main measures that will be taken on October 25 are the tables distancing, the use of masks, and the constant hygienization of the locals.