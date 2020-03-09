Chile: General Strike on Second Day of Feminist Protests

The strike was preceded by a massive demonstration to commemorate International Women's Day on Sunday.

The 8M Coordination called for a general strike on Monday, as part of the second day of major feminist protests in Chile.

With the support of numerous social organizations, the main concentration will take place in the Plaza de la Dignidad, in Santiago de Chile, at 11:00 A.M.. From there, the demonstrators will walk along the Alameda, the main avenue of the country's capital.

The strike, called to demand equality and the elimination of patriarchy, "shows that this will be a year of mobilizations where women will be the protagonists," the spokesperson of the powerful Coordinadora 8M Javiera Manzi told the local press.

"We take to the streets in full exercise of our rights. We went out to end this government from the front line," she added.

Las mujeres de la FAU expresan sus razones para adherir a las movilizaciones por el 8M. En la FAU ¡la huelga feminista va!



(Ve el video completo en nuestro instagram MundoFAU_Uchile) pic.twitter.com/DLvVgwoehh — FAU U. de Chile (@MundoFAU_uchile) March 9, 2020

"The women of the FAU express their reasons for joining the mobilizations for the 8M. The feminist strike goes!"

More than a million people attended the march this Sunday, according to its organizers. Although it was mostly peaceful, incidents were reported around the Moneda Palace and surrounding streets in Santiago, Chile.

Paintings, banners, and flags adorn the country's main avenues in honor of International Women's Day.

Starting this Sunday, thousands of people are joining their voices to demand the end of the current Chilean government, with popular slogans like: "Piñera, murderer just like Pinochet." ​​​​​​​