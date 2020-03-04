Chile: Total Arrests Rise to 283 After Day of Protests

INDH also reported at least 12 people injured, including four minors.

The protests in Chile gained force on Monday, March 2, when the repressive forces of President Sebastian Piñera's government left 283 people in detention after 28 cases of "very serious" violence, according to local media.

During the protests, which took place in a town south of the capital, there were very violent episodes, clashes between demonstrators and security forces, barricades and attacks on police stations, according to local media reports.

The National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) said Tuesday that Chilean police forces arrested 238 protesters, while at least 12 people were injured when they were hit with blunt objects on March 2.

There were four minors among the injured. A 12-year-old girl is in serious condition after being hit by a bullet while waiting for public transport.

Y PASO!!!!

Multitudinarias protestas en todo Chile.

Tras anuncios de Piñera...represion desatada deja una secuela de masacradas y masacrados.



Y otros poderes del estado????



Reiteramos: Es urgente intervencion de organismos internacionales.



Piñera debe renunciar!!! — PC_Juan Andrés Lagos (@PC_JAL) March 3, 2020

"And it happened! Multitudinous protests all over Chile after Piñera's announcement. Unleashed repression leaves a trail of massacres. And other state powers? We reiterate: It is urgent that international organizations intervene. Piñera must resign!"

Also, a police vehicle ran over a man near Plaza Italia, the epicenter of the protests since October 18.

"We did not perceive that we were running over a man, due to the number of blunt objects and Molotov cocktails thrown by the protesters at the windshield of the vehicle," a representative of the Carabineros (Chilean police force) justified about the incident.

Immediately the Undersecretary of the Interior of the Chilean police force, Juan Francisco Galli, noted that "76 members of the Carabineros were injured in the protest, while 46 barracks were attacked throughout the country.

The Chilean people called for a dozen demonstrations in March.