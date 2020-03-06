Chile: New Protests Are Scheduled Amid Plebiscite Campaign

Despite months of intense police repression, Chileans are not willing to give up their rights and lower their guard.

Chile's political and social organizations called for a new wave of protests throughout March, a decisive month for the Chileans on their way to the plebiscite on the new Constitution to be held on April 26.

To begin with, the Workers' United Center of Chile (CUT) called for a demonstration to commemorate the upcoming International Women's Day.

"On March 8 and 9, starting at noon, we will take to the streets of the Metropolitan Region, an area that includes Santiago de Chile, sections of the Andes Mountains and the Coast," CUT president Barbara Figueroa announced.

Gender-related demonstrations will be the prelude to the national strike called for March 11, the second anniversary of Sebastian Piñera's term in office, according to Chilean social leaders.

En #Chile se reanudan las protestas este mes de marzo. Por parte del gobierno continúa la represión, el presidente @sebastianpinera dijo: Tenemos más carabineros, mejor preparados, mejor inteligencia, mejor tecnología, y más carros lanza aguas. #Cuba @DeZurdaTeam #ChileJuntos pic.twitter.com/59c7WQhhKZ — AleLRoss (@AleLRoss198) March 4, 2020

"Protests in Chile resume this March. On the part of the government the repression continues, President Sebastian Piñera said, 'We have more police, better prepared, better intelligence, better technology, and more water throwing cars.'"



"This March 11 we will paralyze all activities at 11:00 am, for 11 minutes. Meanwhile, at 8:30 p.m., we will hold a national pot-banging (cacerolazo)," the Social Unity Table (MUS) announced.

Social activists are also preparing the "Super Friday" protests on March 13; a rally to commemorate the five months of the social outburst on March 18 and a demonstration in honor of the Mapuche Indigenous People on March 20.

Chileans are reinforcing popular protests due to the government's inability to answer the demands of society.

"Repression cannot stop us," the "No More Private Pension Administrators" Movement coordinator Luis Mesina stressed.