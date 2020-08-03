Canada: Ethnic and Poor Groups Are Most Affected by COVID-19

The racialized groups suffer from systemic preexisting conditions such as healthcare access disparities, economic inequalities, and social marginalization.

Canada’s Toronto Public Health Department Monday explained that ethnic minorities and other disadvantaged groups are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The experts collected the data of all COVID-19 patients admitted from May 20 to July 1, considering their ethnicity, racial identification, and incomes.

“Seventy-one percent of people who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 identified as coming from a racialized group,” the study reveals.

According to the research, Black and South Asian people present the highest contagion rates with over 20 percent, followed by Caribbean and Arab communities.

The National Inquiry has determined that colonial structures and policies are persistent in Canada and constitute a root cause of the violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people.https://t.co/tEm2mmsxh3 pic.twitter.com/L8wwBgasS6 — Frank Francoeur (@flipkoin2) August 2, 2020

Besides, the study reveals patients living in over five-person households represented over 20 percent of COVID-19 cases from May to July, because of housing crowding.

The research reveals these circumstances prevent ethnic groups and lower-income subjects from complying with isolation, quarantines, and avoiding gatherings.