Canada: Education Authorities to Reopen Schools in September

In Canada, the Federation of Directors of Educational Institutions of Quebec (FQDE) Tuesday announced learning activities would resume in September.

"We are very much in favor of the return to full-time classes for students from all sectors, youth, and adults. It will always be done following the standards of the public health,” FQDE director Nicolas Prevost said.

According to FQDE, the premise of the strategy is to preserve students, teachers, and school personnel’s health and to establish precautionary measures against COVID-19.

As Prevost stated, elementary and secondary school students would attend classes in groups under six students with no mandatory social distancing. In shared places and larger gatherings, students would separate each other to prevent new infections.

Quebec teacher Green said some of his colleagues are worried about being in an enclosed space for much of the day with so many people. “Are they (the government) making decisions to protect human life or to protect the economy?” https://t.co/cJfeJlR1EO — Jason Lay (@jlay02) June 17, 2020

High school learners would follow the same mandatory health protocol, yet they can also assist to classes every other day.

“The flexibility announced will allow these services to be organized according to each environment's reality, always with the goal of students' success in mind," Prevost said.

FQDE also stressed online and distant teaching remains as part of learning programs. Colleges would combine face-to-face sessions and virtual lessons.

As for Wednesday morning, Canada reported 99,467 COVID-19 cases, 8,213 deaths, and 61,443 recoveries from the virus.