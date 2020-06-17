China Wants No More Clashes With India at the Border

Monday's military clash occurred on the Chinese side of the border with India and "China is not to blame for it," diplomat Zhao explained.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian Wednesday assured that China does not want more military clashes with India and that both countries are talking.

"Both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation and make efforts to ease the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area," said Zhao, as reported by CBC.

He also confirmed that China is not responsible for Monday's confrontation and noted that the general situation on the border is stable and under control.

"The right and wrong of this is very clear... The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it,” Zhao explained, as reported by GoNewsIndia.

The Chinese diplomat mentioned that this week's clashes occurred when the Indian military "provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical confrontation between the two sides' border troops and resulted in casualties."

Zhao called on New Delhi to respect the de-escalation process and "strictly regulate its troops on the front lines" without "causing problems or making unilateral decisions that could complicate the situation."

On June 15, at least twenty Indian troops died in a border clash between India and China in Galwan, a highly strategic geopolitical valley located in the Aksai Chin region, which is part of the common western border.

Although the Indian government assured that "both sides suffered casualties", China has not reported any victims in its ranks so far.

This incident occurred amid a military de-escalation between the two countries, which had been taking place after another brief military skirmish that occurred in the border state of Sikkim, in northern India, on May 10.