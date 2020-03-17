Can Biden Defeat Sanders in Today's Democratic Primary?

Polls show Biden as the favorite in the three states that will cast their votes this Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is confident of his victory over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the upcoming Democratic primary, which will be marked by concerns over the rise of the coronavirus.

Polls show Biden as the favorite in the three states that will cast their votes this Thursday: Florida, Illinois, and Arizona.

Sanders' victory is known to be unlikely in Florida, because of earlier comments about the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, associated with the people's literacy efforts. In that state, most voters repudiate Cuba and its political system.

Nevertheless, Sanders remains a persistent opponent and has focused his efforts on finding the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination next June.

Biden's victories in 16 of the last 21 state primaries have given him a lead of about 150 delegates.

Here's a radical idea: We should prioritize the health and economic wellbeing of our people—seniors, workers and small-business owners, children, and our most vulnerable community members—over welfare checks and bailouts for corporate CEOs and bankers on Wall Street. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 17, 2020

The state of Ohio was also supposed to go to the polls on this day but postponed the planned primaries due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The in-person vote is too dangerous and will be delayed until June 2," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told reporters.

Authorities in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona promised to go ahead with the vote and assured the public they were safe despite fears about the coronavirus.

