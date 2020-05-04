Brazil Encourages Deconfinement Amid COVID-19 Havoc

Experts believe that the peak of the pandemic in Brazil is still far from being reached.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated his rejection of the confinement, while the country became the first to reach the barrier of 100,000 cases of COVID-19 infections in Latin America on Sunday.

The South American giant, with a population of more than 210 million, ranks ninth in the world in terms of people infected, with 101,147 cases, according to the latest official report from the Health Ministry.

Many specialists believe that the total number of people infected by COVID-19 would be 15 times higher than reported by the authorities, because only serious patients are being tested.

But in many states the situation is already critical, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

Estamos perto de chegar ao pico da doença, mas a descida da curva epidemiológica é lenta e ainda agressiva para a saúde. Muitas vidas podem ser resguardadas e é preciso que isso fique claro para a população. — Arthur Virgílio Neto (@Arthurvneto) May 4, 2020

"In an interview with GloboNews, I once again made my appeal to the population to take social isolation seriously, which is the best attitude to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus. Great nations guide and ensure that isolation is effective in this battle."

Health Minister Nelson Teich travelled to Manaus, the capital of the Amazon, on Sunday to monitor the dramatic situation in the region.

Two Brazilian Air Force planes arrived there the day before with medical supplies.

The mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgilio Neto on Saturday asked Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to use "her influence" to help fight the pandemic in the city.

"We need help. We must save the lives of the protectors of the forests, save them from the coronavirus. We are facing a disaster, a barbarity," Arthur Virgilio Neto said on Twitter.