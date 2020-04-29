Brazil Admits Country Is Getting Worse Due to COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, 474 deaths were reported, the highest number recorded in the country.

With 5,017 people affected by COVID-19, the Brazilian government on Tuesday admitted that emergency situation is getting worse in the country due to the pandemic.

The country's health authorities said the number of infections and deaths continues to grow. That reality must be treated as a problem that will continue to worsen."

According to the country's Ministry of Health, the worsening situation is restricted to some cities.

The greatest difficulties in caring for those infected with the virus are occurring in cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Recife and São Paulo.

#Científicos de #Brasil hallaron material #genético del #COVID-19 en el #alcantarillado de #RíodeJaneiro, uno de los estados del país más afectados por la #pandemia, lo que les hace deducir de que hay una #propagación acelerada del virus. (jc)https://t.co/hR7tjU4hmF — DW Español (@dw_espanol) April 28, 2020

"Brazilian scientists found genetic material from COVID-19 in the sewage system of Rio de Janeiro, one of the country's states most affected by the pandemic, which leads them to deduce that there is an accelerated spread of the virus."

The number of deaths and infections in Brazil will worsen in the coming weeks, according to forecasts by national health surveillance secretary Wanderson Oliveira.

Sao Paulo, in the coming weeks, may have a significant rise in cases in the metropolitan region. The state of São Paulo is the most affected by the virus, with 2,049 deaths and 24,041 positive cases.

According to the latest report released today by the Brazilian government, 5,017 people have died in the country as a result of the virus, while 71,886 have been infected.