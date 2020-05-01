Brazil: Manaus Collapses as COVID-19 Hits Indigenous People

Local authorities have reported 3,091 people infected, 135 of whom are in intensive care units.

The rising number of infections and deaths due to COVID-19 has caused a collapse in the health system in Manaus, the capital city of the Amazonas state.

Since hospitals do not have enough beds to admit critical patients, local authorities are about to open a "field hospital".

In the short term, however, this option will allow serving only 20 patients in an immense Amazon territory where people have to travel to the city to receive specialized care.

At the same time, the complicated geographical situation of the rainforest makes it difficult to transfer COVID-19 patients from other cities to Manaus.

Local authorities have increased the number of plans to transport patients. As of Friday morning, two or three patients were being transported on at least six planes.

The uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak in Manaus has also reached a vulnerable population.

The Indigenous Health Support Houses have become a focus of infection. So far 15 Indigenous persons have died and another 92 have been infected​​​​​.